Larry Parsons, Warner
Donald Trump's response to the medical crisis we're facing has been weak and anemic. His administration knew for months this was coming and did nothing. Because his sole fixation was impeachment, revenge and his re-election. In other words, me. Me. Me.
He gutted the government of anyone smart in terms of scientific know-how, because the religious faction of his base hates science. Really, it's pretty bad when you can't even have a conversation about the weather with a Trump supporter without being told science doesn't have anything to do with weather forecasting.
He made an appearance at the CDC, supposedly to show leadership. Instead, he wore a KAG cap, bragged on himself and his ratings on a FOX News town hall the night before and turned the whole thing into a campaign stop. Then he went golfing. For days everything he said regarding the virus was lies and misinformation. Seems the "stable genius" is super smart about medical matters. But Doogie Trump, M.D. was batting 1,000. Everything he claimed was 100% wrong.
Actually, Trump's visit to the CDC was delayed because supposedly an employee tested positive for the virus. But surely "the chosen one" could've just gone in there and healed everyone. Right, evangelicals?
FOX News and hate radio spent weeks telling their acolytes there was nothing to worry about. It was just Trump's enemies out to get him. Now it's even easier to spot Trumpbots. Ask about COVID-19 and they'll say "that's overblown" or "that's the liberal media's promotion." For the people who succumb to this, it won't matter your political beliefs or who you intend to vote for. It will kill indiscriminately.
The next few weeks aren't going to be easy, but we'll get through this. Don't listen to Trump. That narcissistic fool don't know diddly squat. Listen to your doctor and health care professionals and practice hygiene with a passion.
And never miss an opportunity to hold your loved ones a little tighter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.