Ltc S.L. “Hack” Hackworth, Tahlequah
1. The current Lt. Gov Matt Pinnell has bragged about the recent program for designing our State Seal that cost over $200K but I believe that the product produced would not get a passing class grade in our current schools nor would the process.
2. When I was in Grade School back in the 1950s, the State of Oklahoma ran a contest for all our Oklahoma Public School students. The winner’s entry would become the new State Flag of Oklahoma. This is where our current state flag came from and it did not cost the taxpayers huge sums of money.
3. An NSU Art Student developed a much better State Seal product and I am sure it would not have cost anything. Maybe just a donated prize to the winner of the design contest. I like his design MUCH better than the committee design.
