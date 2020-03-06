Charles Chapman
Wagoner
My wife and I live on lake Fort Gibson, near Wagoner, but Muskogee is one of our principal shopping and service areas. We are both retired teachers from SWOSU in Weatherford, who moved here in 2003 to enjoy the trees, running water, and lack of wind (usually). Weather is climatically an opposite, and we enjoy living here, except for what we perceive as a slightly more Republican, unquestioned conservatism. We're especially pleased that your district has Mullin, but our Kern is very close in incompetence.
Yesterday we were at Muskogee's Toyota dealership for our Camry's maintenance, and found a copy of Tuesday's Phoenix on one of the waiting room tables. I was delighted and pleasantly surprised to find an excellent page in the editorial section featuring a well-written letter from Mr. Parsons of Warner, and a funny, truthful political cartoon about the US Senate. I've sent them both to our senators and Mullin and Hern. We spent most of our lives under the dark shadow of the Daily Oklahoman, and have enjoyed the mitigation of that (somewhat) in the Tulsa World-certainly in the cartoons of Mr. Plante. Sometimes, however, we still feel politically disenfranchised by our president, and state/national officers.
It was SO refreshing to see these two items on your editorial page, and it has gained you two new readers. Our subscription is in the mail. Keep up the good work!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.