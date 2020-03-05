Catherine White
Muskogee
In President Trump's speech he spoke about Sanctuary Cities and Sanctuary States, giving one example of California being such a state. When Governor Stitt campaigned for elected office he, too, spoke about them and said in effect that he was not for them. However, he was prevailed upon by 69 faith-based organizations' officials protesting this decision and caved in so he would not be seen as "un-Christian and lacking compassion" for refugees'/immigrants' plight.
We voter-citizens need desperately to get accurate knowledge to see behind the obvious that many are not here to "become Americans" — learn this nation's language, values, history, obey its laws and receive earned benefits, etc. So many of the newcomers have backgrounds incompatible with American Founders' intentions. It is NOT un-Christian compassion and charity to disallow an overwhelming amount of foreigners (especially from Middle East countries to be here). These people have a mandate to make our nation into a one-world entity living under a Constitutionally incompatible legal system! President Trump is doing his job to provide protection for our lives. Our governor is supposed to do the same.
Now Oklahoma Senator Nathan Dahm has initiated legislation to crack down on the state's sanctuary city policies. As of April 16, 2019, there are nine sanctuary states, 37 such cities and over 500 jurisdictions (counties) nationwide and growing weekly who are on record of refusing to cooperate with federal immigrant and law enforcement personnel in order to shield immigrants who are not law-abiding individuals. The arrival of the refugees/immigrants make for burdens on communities in health care, education, unemployment, and law enforcement. Where is the protection for Americans against this influx of unassimilating persons? Dahm's Bill, Senate Bill 1459, prohibits any municipality in Oklahoma to adopt a sanctuary policy or else be ineligible for state funding through agencies and grants because they are refusing to uphold the laws of this land.
There is a whole lot of manipulation (political and faith-based) behind the need for this bill. Hopefully this bill passes in our state legislature before man-made preventable disasters occur.
