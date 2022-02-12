Mayor Marlon J. Coleman
Muskogee
To the good people of Muskogee, I'm so blessed to have been reelected to serve you as mayor. We have certainly had our share of trials and successes together, but it's our togetherness, and unity of mind and purpose that have caused us to overcome adversity and celebrate milestone achievements. As I look forward to the next two years of service to you I will stand as everybody's mayor. We're on a fast track to improve the quality of life for our city, and it will take all of us unified as one to make Muskogee great. My faith in God provokes me to have faith in humanity, and I know God will lead us into bliss, because Muskogee is too big for small dreams. I love you Muskogee, be blessed!
Shirley Hilton-Flanary
Muskogee
Extra special times are rare in life, but so wonderful when they happen! Thank you so much Muskogee for giving me this opportunity to be your city councilor. I promise to work for you to help make our city a place where people want to work and raise their families! Thank you, friends!
