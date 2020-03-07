Jim Wilson
President Muskogee County
Morning Lions Club
We would like to take this opportunity to “Thank the Community” for their support of the Muskogee Morning County Lions Club Chili Luncheon.
Many thanks to our sponsors: IHOP, Glendale Farms, Representative Avery Frix, Senator Dewayne Pemberton, 3 Rivers Auto Collision LLC, Arvest Bank, Trucks for You, BancFirst, Bank of Oklahoma, Muskogee Federal Credit Union, Hix Air Conditioning Services, Inc., Charlie’s Chicken (Chandler Road), 420 Main, Muskogee Marble and Granite LLC, Cross Communications, Muskogee Bone and Joint, Dr. Karla Rice, ICTC, Firstar Bank, American Bank of Oklahoma, Double D Pawn, D.J. Witty State Farm, Hershel McBride, Casey’s General Store, KTFX Radio, Love Bottling, Sadler Paper, Armstrong Bank, and Century 21 Clinkenbeard Group. This event was a combined effort of the Muskogee Morning County Lion’s Club and the Kiwanis Club of Muskogee.
The proceeds from the luncheon support activities for the School for the Blind, the Muskogee County 4-H, Fostering Hope of Muskogee, Junior Achievement, Take a Kid Fishing Day with the Kiwanis Club, and other Lions activities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.