In my old neighborhood, I would jog by my neighbors fence. His dog would always hit the fence yapping, barking, and growling at me. Why was the dog barking at me? I never did anything to that dog, yet it seemed he had a devilish disdain for me. It really wasn't me that the dog was angry with. Because he also barked at cars, ambulances, little kids, and everything else that went by the fence. He was just angry, period, and I know why. Because Fido was stuck inside the fence going no where while everyone else was moving on! So the joke was on him.
I see this angry K-9 mirrored by so many people in our society. People that are a constant cistern of hate, from the protesters to the letters to the editor. But it's really not Trump, it is that they are just angry people. They are going nowhere and they are mad at the President and everyone else that's going somewhere. The irony is, as much as they hate Trump, he actually controls every single day they live. He controls their thinking, emotions, and speech. They really have nothing else to do but bark, yap and growl.
Do you think Covid-19 was destructive? There is a far worse pandemic in our nation. It's called, "Trump Derangement syndrome." Their derangement has soured and skewed their whole perspective of life. However, for all their hateful barking, the Trump Train moves right on! The joke is on them!
