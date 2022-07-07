Larry Parsons
Warner
The difference between how the Oklahoma Native American Tribes run their governments and Kevin Stitt runs his couldn't be more stark. With the Nations the emphasis is on the people. ALL the people. Helping them with food security, housing, education, roads and schools. While with Stitt's government it's all about helping his supporters. Making sure wealthy donors and corporations who don't need more tax cuts get more tax cuts. Working tirelessly with his appointed flunkies in the Department of Education to destroy public education while boosting corrupt charter schools. Stitt claims he wants Oklahoma to be a "top 10 state." Well we're in the top 10 in the business friendly category, i.e. little to no corporate taxes, and the top 10 in underfunded schools and lowest teacher pay.
The pandemic assistance money the Tribes got was spent totally to help members survive the pandemic and thrive despite of it. Stitt's pandemic handouts went to privileged people who spent it on TVs, appliances, and car stereos. You know, educational tools.
The loser of Mara-a-Lago recently hosted a fundraiser for Stitt. I'm sure it was the pinnacle of an inglorious career. And I'm pretty sure at some point the two of them had private talks. Let's just imagine how that conversation might've gone:
Trump: Well, Calvin, what's your biggest problem right now concerning re-election?
Stitt: It's those Tribes, Mr. President. They won't accept me as their ruler. They're just making me look bad.
Trump: Yes, those Tribes, they are a problem. We're being treated very unfairly by the Tribes right now, Calvin, I'm here to tell you, very unfairly. That's something we'll have to take of when the time is right.
You say that conversation couldn't take place. Sure. And Jan. 6 was a love fest.
