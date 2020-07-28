We relish our national parks and recreation areas and we need to send Congressman Markwayne Mullin a wakeup call.
Mullin, in a "bug letter" to supporters of the Great American Outdoors Act, appears to waffle on his support for the bill that will fully fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF).
Mullin seems to not understand the purpose and importance of the act. In one breath, he touts the value LWCF and in another breath, Mullin says LWCF has been abused because it allows local and state government to do exactly what the LWCF was designed to do.
Congressman Mullin's strings are pulled by developers, energy companies and corporate agriculture. Here is just another case of an elected official ignoring what we want for our land, woods and water and instead dancing a jig for the American Farm Bureau Federation, big oil, big chicken, and boss hog.
Here is his Mullin’s letter to members of Trout Unlimited who wrote him in support of LWCF, emphasis added:
“As you may know, the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) was established in 1964 to provide funds and grants for the purchase of land, water, and easements by state and local governments, as well as the federal government. Over the years, the LWCF has helped to ensure recreational access to hunting and fishing areas, as well as maintenance of critical lands in our national forests, parks, wildlife refuges, Civil War battlefields, and other historic sites.
Unfortunately, the purpose of the LWFC has been diluted in the 50 years since its creation, as funds intended for conservation have been diverted to purposes such as land acquisition. I believe that states are much more capable of managing their own land than the federal government, and that the use of the LWCF as a mechanism for increasing federal land ownership is misguided. In light of the current mismanagement of federal lands throughout the West, the LWCF should be reformed to ensure better management of existing public lands. I will be sure to keep your thoughts in mind should any legislation related to the Land and Water Conservation Fund come to the floor of the House of Representatives.”
Tell Rep. Mullin to wake up, support LWCF and appreciate the smell of the Great Outdoors instead of chicken poop!
