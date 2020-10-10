The family of Erma J. Reaves would like to thank Keith Biglow funeral director and staff; the Rev. David L. Ragsdale Jr.; the Rev. Samuel L. Mingo; the Rev. Richard D. Brooks and Carolyn Bowens for their assistance during our mother's heavenly transition.
The Reaves family also appreciated the Gordon Harlin family and staff (formerly Life Inc.); the various doctors, nursing staffs and Trina M. Lee, her personal health care aide, for their excellent care and services.
Last, but not least, we thank the numerous relatives and friends for their genuine kindness during the loss of our precious mother, but heaven's gain.
Sincerely,
Eugene, Donald, Willie T. and Samuel Reaves.
