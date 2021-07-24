Pastor David Ragsdale
Muskogee
Muskogee Christian Ministers Union would like to thank these businesses for supporting and sponsoring our tournament: Cherokee Nations, Arvest Bank, Muskogee Golden Corral, both Golden Corrals in Tulsa, McLane, NPC, Education First Golf Wilmington, Delaware, Ernie’s Pharmacy, J & M Rooter, Tampa Maid Foods and Frontier Produce and Arvest Bank. Also, two churches helped with purchasing a sign — New Jerusalem Baptist Church and Faith Love Baptist Church.
To all the teams that played and the volunteers, a great thank you. Hope to see you all next year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.