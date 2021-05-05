Dawn Yahola, Kiefer
Violence against Indigenous people, more specifically women and girls, is a problem across the country. Oklahoma has one of the highest rates of Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women (MMIW).
SB 172, as known as Ida's Law, was recently signed by Governor Stitt. Ida's Law will create an Office of Liaison for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons (MMIP), create direction for cross collaboration between tribal, state, and federal government, develop best practices for law enforcement working with MMIP and allows training, education, community relations. Ida's Law will be crucial for data gathering.
May 5 is the National Day of Awareness of Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG). This day is to honor and call for justice for MMIWG. I encourage readers to wear red on May 5 to bring awareness to the cause.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.