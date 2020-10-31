Mullin: Welcome to the Supreme Court, Justice Amy Coney Barrett

This was a historic week for our country. Justice Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed to the Supreme Court of the United States, making her the third justice appointed by President Trump.
Justice Barrett is exceptionally well-qualified and a great choice to serve on the highest court in the land. She is dedicated to upholding the Constitution as written, not legislating from the bench, and protecting our fundamental rights. She is also the first mother of school-aged children to serve on the court, bringing an important perspective to the bench.
Despite her tremendous qualifications and outstanding record, Senate Democrats opposed Judge Barrett long before she was even nominated and claimed it was an “illegitimate process.” Many Democratic senators refused to even meet with her. The reality is they only opposed her because she was nominated by President Trump.
Immediately after Justice Barrett was confirmed, the socialist Left, including Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar, renewed their call to pack the court. Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said her party should “take a look and see,” about packing the court and former Vice President Joe Biden said the American people won’t know his position on the issue until after the election.
Justice Ginsburg even said herself, “if anything would make the court look partisan, it would be that — one side saying, ‘When we’re in power, we’re going to enlarge the number of judges, so we would have more people who would vote the way we want them to.’”
One of the most basic foundations of our government laid out in the Constitution is the separation of powers; three separate but equal branches of government. The legislative branch makes the laws, the executive branch executes the laws, and the judicial branch interprets the laws.
Packing the court would destroy the foundation of our government. It’s clear the socialist Democrats want to put more activist judges on the bench who will enact their own radical policy goals instead of having justices who follow the Constitution.
