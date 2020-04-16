We live in uncertain and perplexing times — but we should remember to take some time to safely check with people at long-term care facilities.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic restrict all visitors and cancel all group activities and communal dining among other ways to limit close contact and help prevent community spread.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported April 15 there are 2,263 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases and 123 deaths statewide. Of those numbers, 755 cases were in the 65-and-older grouping, as well as 100 deaths.
Changes at long-term care facilities are in place to protect some of the most vulnerable. But the changes can leave the residents feeling lonelier than ever.
Crysta McFarland told us how her family visits her parents every day at Belfair of McAlester because they want to be there for Ruby and Don Riley like they were for them.
“Our parents were always there for us through the bad and through the good,” McFarland told us. “So I mean I just can at least let them see us and that we’re still around and we haven’t abandoned them.”
McFarland said her children, Sophia and Alexandria, hunted for Easter eggs as her parents watched from the window of their room at the McAlester assisted living community.
She said both have Alzheimer’s disease, which complicates communicating to them why the window visits are important, but the family wants to see them in a safe manner.
“It’s been the hardest thing that we’ve all had to go through,” McFarland told us.
Many families have faced similar challenges during the pandemic as we all continue practicing social distancing to prevent community spread.
We must remain vigilant by staying home when we can, washing our hands and limiting contact with others.
But we can still take time to visit with loved ones at long-term care facilities in safer ways — window visits, phone calls, video calls and more.
So although the facility doors might be closed, take time to share a laugh, talk about your favorite memories, and just chat about anything while staying safe.
— McAlester News-Capital
