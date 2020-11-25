If you are reading this, you have much for which to be thankful.
You are able to read, which means you have an education for which to be thankful.
You are reading the Muskogee Phoenix, for which all of us at the Phoenix are grateful.
We are thankful we live in a country where we are free to choose our leaders, our religion, our place of residence.
We are thankful we live in the state of Oklahoma. We enjoy all Oklahoma has to offer — lakes, outdoor sports, the food, the people.
It’s an understatement to say that this has been a trying year. It has been for everyone. Many families won’t be able to get together for Thanksgiving. The Christmas holidays are near, and Christmas will probably be similar.
We have all been instructed to stay home with our immediate families to avoid spreading the coronavirus over Thanksgiving. Many people will ignore the warnings and be part of large groups. But please, don’t give in to temptation. Your family would rather have you here with them next year than not at all. That’s the risk you take if you don’t heed the warnings.
It seems like things gets harder every day. We may not get back to normal for quite some time. But, we live in a time when technology can help bring us together. FaceTime, Skype or Zoom provide ways to get people together online. You may not be able to touch loved ones, but you’re not spreading or catching a virus that could be fatal.
Do your part. Wear the mask. Wash your hands. Practice social distancing. Your life and those of your family are worth it.
