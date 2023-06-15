Oklahoma legislators’ attempt to reward companies that do business with fossil fuel industries shouldn’t hurt the pension plans of state employees.
The Energy Discrimination Elimination Act bans public retirement systems from doing business with companies accused of boycotting the fossil fuel industry. Those companies have landed on a state blacklist.
The premise behind the law rewards companies that support businesses in Oklahoma’s major industry. Our state’s economy is based heavily the success of the fossil fuel industry.
Businesses support businesses that return the favor.
In other words, businesses support business partners.
That basic premise is understandable. We are concerned with the process.
A report that the state’s second-largest pension fund will lose $9.7 million when it stops using blacklisted companies is concerning. The law could require the state to make up the nearly 10 million loss. That’s taxpayer money. Legislators must weigh whether they may be hurting taxpayers in the process of trying to support the fossil fuel industry.
We are concerned with the process of how businesses wind up on the state’s blacklist and how they can extricate itself from the blacklist.
Companies on the blacklist have until Aug. 3 to show they are no longer boycotting the fossil fuel industry.
We would like more transparency on how a business winds up on this list and the process that the state uses to clean up the blacklist.
We should support businesses that support our economy. That’s wise business. But, most businesses can go only so far. Businesses that spend double the going rate just to do business with business supporters won’t be in business very long.
Oklahoma legislators should ensure the blacklist process is fair and transparent.
The premise of supporting those who support you is solid — as long as it does not cost state taxpayers an exorbitant amount of money.
That would not be fiscally wise.
