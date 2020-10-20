When the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board holds a hearing to terminate its contract with Epic Charter Schools, we would like to see the decision made to end the contract.
Epic Charter Schools has been taking away money from local schools. Schools like Muskogee Public Schools have their own virtual programs. If Muskogee students attend school virtually through MPS, then MPS receives state money. If students attend Epic Charter Schools, our school district receives nothing. This is happening all over Oklahoma and it’s hurting districts that desperately need the money.
The board’s action begins the process to terminate the contract with Community Strategies Inc. to operate Epic One-on-One. The Oklahoma City-based virtual school, combined with Epic’s blended school, has grown from about 6,000 students in 2016 to more than 60,000 this year.
The special investigative unit of the State Auditor and Inspector’s office presented its findings to the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board, and the report noted inappropriate oversight, accounting and spending on the part of Epic, Oklahoma’s largest virtual school. The State Board of Education voted unanimously to demand Epic Charter Schools refund $11,235,919 in taxpayer money to the state.
Epic Charter Schools’ audit also includes incidents of failure to meet the standards of fiscal management and violations of state law, including the blending of public funds between the two distinct school districts and failure of Epic’s board to review and approve transactions.
Gov. Kevin Stitt called for a forensic audit of Epic and its related entities in July 2019 after state and federal law enforcement agencies began investigating its financial dealings. Epic has been the subject of an Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation probe since 2013.
In the world of education, $11 million is a lot of money. The state school board demanded the money be repaid. We agree. Our children’s education depends on it.
