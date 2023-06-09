THUMBS UP: To all involved in getting Night Hoops up and running for another summer.
The free program will run 7 to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through July 29 at Muskogee Teen Center. The program, which featured teams of 3-on-3 basketball, had been held each summer at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center.
The city did not have enough money to fund the program this summer. Community members stepped up and ensured the program not only continued, but grew.
Basketball games will be played. By moving the event from the Martin Luther King Community Center to the Muskogee Teen Center, additional opportunities for educational and recreational programs opened.
The event will have programs such as karaoke, speakers, pool and painting.
Boys and girls who are in the fifth grade and up can participate in Night Hoops and More from 7 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday through July 29 at the teen center.
. . .
THUMBS UP: To the Muskogee County Lions Club for their fundraising work that helps so many in our community.
Four area students received $1,000 college scholarships and a host of organizations benefitted from the Lions Club’s year-round fundraising efforts.
The Eye Bank, Muskogee Food Pantry, Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) for Children, Muskogee Public Library, Ark of Faith and Community Game Night were among those which received funds to continue important work.
The Lions Club also helps fund statewide programs such as Oklahoma Lions Boys Ranch, the Eye Bank and the Eye Glass Recycling program.
We are grateful for the work of the Lions Club in helping support our community.
