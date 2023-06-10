Oklahoma legislators should override Gov. Kevin Stitt’s veto of a bill that would grant one-year extensions to compacts with the state’s tribes.
Stitt vetoed the bill that affects tobacco and motor vehicle licenses and registration. The veto came amid a flurry of vetoes Stitt stamped during a nearly legislative-session-long battle with lawmakers over Stitt’s agenda.
Stitt says the bill — if passed into law — is a violation of state law and would circumvent Stitt’s role in negotiations with the tribes. Stitt says both outcomes are not in the best interests of the state.
Legislators say the law is necessary to give the state and tribes time to negotiate other key compacts, which are set to expire Dec. 31.
The bill that was sent to Stitt passed overwhelmingly in both chambers of the state Legislature. The veto could be overridden in a matter of minutes if legislators take the opportunity.
We trust that if an overwhelming majority of state lawmakers agree on this topic that they know what they are doing.
An argument could me made that Stitt vetoed the bill in an ongoing feud with tribes. Stitt has created a chasm between the state and tribes because Stitt believes the deals made with tribes are not good enough for “all four million” Oklahomans.
He seems to forget tribes do a lot of good within the state.
Tribes contribute to education, healthcare, roads, etc., throughout the state. The tribes are top employers in the state. That helps increase taxes for the state and sales tax revenue for cities within the state.
Maybe legislators are attempting to keep Stitt outside negotiations that have become contentious under Stitt. Perhaps legislators are trying to move forward because Stitt has allowed several compacts to lapse.
We trust that if legislators have done their homework on these issues and overwhelmingly agree, an override of Stitt is appropriate and necessary.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.