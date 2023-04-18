MHS students selflessly help others
Service to others is a high aspiration for all of us; it is especially gratifying to see high schoolers learn valuable lessons.
The Rougher 300 project recently applauded 18 Muskogee High School students — including nine seniors — for their dedication to helping others.
The seniors completed at least 300 hours of public service through their time in high school. That’s the rough equivalent of spending nearly 90 minutes each weekend for four years. That’s a lofty achievement.
Service to others is a selfless act. You have to be willing to put in the time and effort for an intrinsic reward. Truly serving others is not an act seeking spotlight. It is most selflessly done when no fanfare can be heard. It is doing good for the sake of doing good.
Serving others can be a humbling experience. It can show a person just how lucky they are to be in a better situation that those they serve.
It teaches people that putting others ahead of yourself can be as gratifying as receiving any award.
We are happy that high school students are learning these life lessons at a very young age. Hopefully, what they learned will stay with them for decades to come.
Hopefully, these students will continue to serve when they graduate and begin to embark on their journeys through work and life.
We believe the Rougher 300 program sets up students for success throughout life.
Selflessly helping others makes each of these students a success.
