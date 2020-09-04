THUMBS UP to Muskogee County Emergency Medical Service and the medics who work for them who traveled to Louisiana to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura.
Emergency Medical Technician Jay Brown, paramedic Tricia Fleming, Advanced Emergency Medical Technician Thomas Bebee and team leader, Paramedic Michael Ford and two ambulances made the trip.
“They’re going there to help with overload,” said Trish German, EMS spokeswoman. “There’s been an overabundance of houses that have been destroyed. People don’t have electricity. People need medical help...”
German said she anticipates crews to be on a seven- to 14-day activation.
We’re proud of Muskogee County EMS and how they handle even the most dire situations by stepping up to help.
• • •
THUMBS UP to the Arvest Foundation for helping out foster children in Oklahoma by making a $10,000 donation to Fostering Hope.
Fostering Hope exists to meet the needs of foster children in Oklahoma by providing them with essential supplies and, more recently, a temporary place to live. The new Fostering Hope House will provide a respite space, including bathing facilities and a kitchen, for children awaiting placement.
“It can be a traumatic time when children are placed in foster care, and our job is to make that time less frightening,” said Annie Czaruk, director of Fostering Hope and Fostering Hope House. “We also want to provide a safe, friendly environment, and this donation will help us achieve that.”
When children are removed from their homes, it is with what they can quickly stuff in a trash bag. Clothes, favorite toys, books, even treasured keepsakes are left behind — sometimes forever, according to the Fostering Hope website. Fostering Hope gives each child a bag full of a week’s worth of clothes, essential toiletries (appropriate for each age), new underwear and socks.
If you would like to help Muskogee’s foster children, contact Fostering Hope: 917 W. Broadway; email fhofmusk@gmail.com or call (918) 616-8143.
