Recruitment of highly qualified teachers to Oklahoma is a key priority. A teacher bonus plan recently unveiled certainly with help with that.
However, recruitment without retention will leave Oklahoma at the bottom of the same abyss it finds itself now. Oklahoma does not have enough teachers to ensure our children have a bright future.
The bonus plan was announced by State Superintendent Ryan Walters in Warner. It would pay up to a $50,000 signing bonus to teach in the highest need areas — special education and pre-kindergarten through third grade.
The signing bonus plan leaves a few questions.
Where are school districts going to find the money to pay these bonuses? The plan includes a match from the state. But if a district can’t afford signing bonuses it does not matter what the state can match.
What happens when a teacher receives the bonus and then leaves before a five-year employment agreement is met? Teachers are required to pay back a pro-rated portion of the $50,000 if they leave early. But what recourse do school districts or the state have to recapture that money?
The major sticking point for some is that this plan appears to do nothing to retain teachers. Replacing teachers who leave with higher-priced teachers — when you factor in the bonus — doesn’t seem like a solid outcome.
The state Legislature must find new ways to help fund teaching in our public schools. It is arguably one of the top priorities of any state legislature. Oklahoma teachers need to be paid better in order to ensure we don’t lose good teachers to neighboring states or other professions.
Our children are the future of this state. Lawmakers must ensure students now and in the future are given the best tools and skills to ensure a good job or career when they graduate.
A quality workforce, led by highly prepared graduates, is one of the top reasons a business would decide to move or expand in Oklahoma. Incentives such as tax breaks won’t help businesses succeed without a top-notch, skilled, dedicated workforce.
Recruiting quality teachers is important.
Helping keep quality teachers is just as important.
