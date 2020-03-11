It was disappointing to see city councilors reject an effort to revive an ordinance proposed almost a decade ago that would make reporting campaign finances by municipal candidates mandatory.
Their silence and lack of discussion when Deputy Mayor Wayne Johnson tried to resuscitate the measure this past week was appalling. That silence is quite telling during the aftermath of an election permeated by negative advertisements distributed anonymously by mail.
We expect transparency from our elected officials, especially those who have pledged as much during past and present campaigns. Transparency is key to good governance, and setting standards that shed more light on how candidates finance and promote their campaigns would be a good place to implement policies that promote government transparency.
There may be legitimate concerns about character assassination of donors given the new low that seems to have been set by the author(s) of campaign mailers distributed in advance of the general election. Those donors, however, have the option of contributing at levels below the threshold that requires them to disclose their identities, so there really is no concern at all.
State ethics laws mandate reporting by most candidates competing in municipal elections, but those competing for Muskogee City Council posts have a loophole that gives them an out. State law defines municipal office as one in which a candidate files his or her declaration with the secretary of the county election board, and Muskogee City Council candidates, in accordance with the charter, file declarations with the city clerk.
Past efforts to close that loophole have failed. City councilors appear satisfied with a voluntary system that yields little information for voters interested in making a fully informed decision at the ballot box.
We urge them to reconsider their positions regarding campaign finance reform in light of the ballot proposition asking voters to consider repealing the city charter and adopting a strong-mayor form of government. Voters should be aware those donors could be among those selected by the future mayors of Muskogee to lead municipal departments if they choose that route.
