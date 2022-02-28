A strategic spending and savings plan implemented by Oklahoma lawmakers has combined with federal fiscal and monetary policies to produce a robust state economy.
Legislators will have $10.5 billion available for the budget they will assemble during the coming weeks. That’s about $1.4 billion more than what was available for the budget year that ends June 30.
With the governor reporting a record-setting $2.5 billion in the state’s savings account and growth reported across all revenue streams during the past year, there might be a tendency to spend more or become complacent. We were happy this week to see top budget officials at the Capitol resist both and acknowledge the importance of exercising restraint.
Executive and legislative branch officials recognized federal spending spurred at least a portion of the growth realized this past year in state revenue streams. Congress authorized the injection of federal funds to keep an economy infected by the novel coronavirus from collapsing.
Armed with the knowledge that stimulus spending will dry up, it would be a mistake to budget additional revenue available this year for anything with the potential to become a recurring expense. Legislators should budget these additional funds only for priority projects that require a one-time appropriation.
Unless lawmakers identify recurring revenue streams, popular election year items like increased pay for state employees and expansions of state services should be excluded from budget considerations. While increased pay and services may be justified, such expenditures should be budgeted only when there is some assurance the necessary revenue will be available long into the future.
