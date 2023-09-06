Governor Kevin Stitt’s proposal to eliminate Oklahoma’s income tax is born of a boon mentality that will become a bust reality.
Stitt’s plan is emboldened by two financial realities:
• Oklahoma’s General Revenue Fund collections for fiscal year 2023 exceeded expectations by $1.6 billion.
• Oklahoma’s Rainy Day Fund is at a record $1.3 billion.
Stitt is dealing from a place of strength when you consider those facts. They suggest now would be a good time to give a break to Oklahoma taxpayers.
However, Oklahoma’s revenue stream is not guaranteed to grow or even maintain this robust pace. A tax cut would be a permanent loss of revenue
Oklahoma’s economy is a roller coaster. The boon and bust cycles of the oil and gas industry here have caused rapid declines and ascents over decades. Oklahoma must be vigilant to prepare for the next downfall.
Oklahoma’s Rainy Day Fund is approximately 10 percent of the state’s annual budget. That means $1.3 billion is an approximate five-week cushion. Financial institutions suggest saving 13 weeks of pay in case you lose your job.
If the state’s economy goes bust in the near future, we may wish we had even more in the Rainy Day Fund. Cutting revenue in the form of a complete tax cut would make a recession that much more difficult for the state to survive without drastic cuts in services.
The average taxpayer does not want dip into — much less potentially deplete — savings in the event of loss of income. When you lose income, most people cut expenses to compensate.
We don’t want services cut because eliminating the state income tax eventually dictates such a move. Taxpayers want good roads, a strong infrastructure, better education and safer communities. A recession — without a state income tax — could jeopardize those cornerstones.
We are willing to continue to pay a state income tax to grow peace of mind that another oil and gas bust won’t bust our state budget. A strong economy will help fill the coffers to help us withstand a financial crisis. Remember, it wasn’t that long ago that people were very worried about a possible recession, and we remain concerned about inflation.
Taxes also are much easier to cut than they are to raise.
Most people would be in favor of more money in their bank accounts. Eliminating the state income tax would do just that.
It probably would be fairly easy to find a majority of state legislators needed to sign off on a tax cut.
However, if circumstances require the state to try to raise taxes in the future, 75 percent of lawmakers would have to agree. That’s daunting.
We have suggested in the past that Muskogee city councilors keep perpetuating the tax for capitol improvements. Cutting that tax would make it much more difficult to get it back in the future.
The same applies to state government.
We think taxpayers deserve a break during strong economic times. Lowering the state grocery sales tax would help Oklahomans now. That would be a win for this administration.
This administration could be known for record revenue surpluses. That’s a victory.
No state income tax would be a welcome thing for most taxpayers. We are concerned the inevitable bust economy would make this move devastating.
