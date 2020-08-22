The U.S Constitution requires that a population count be taken every decade for the purposes of distributing funding and representation equally among our communities. The 2020 census has been underway since mid-March, and the deadline to complete the census is fast approaching.
The data gathered this year will determine how more than $675 billion in federal funds will be distributed to the states annually over the following decade. Federal funds support all types of government services, including education, infrastructure, health and social welfare.
Right now, Oklahoma has a 58.5% response rate, dragging behind the national response rate of 64%. If Oklahomans don’t step up to complete their census, our schools and towns will be at risk of losing millions of dollars in federal funding over the next decade.
Each person counted in the census brings an estimated $1,675 in annual federal dollars to Oklahoma, which adds up to $16,750 per person over the next ten years. For every 60 people who don’t fill out the census, Oklahoma misses out on $1,005,000 in funding every year.
Instead, that money will be allocated to other states with a higher reported population, putting Oklahoma at further risk of falling behind and losing our citizens and businesses to other states.
There is a lot riding on having an accurate population count for the 2020 census. Businesses consider population when deciding where to open new stores or factories. Transportation planners decide where to build new roads and improve existing ones based in part on where population is most concentrated. Local governments use census data to decide what areas are most in need of new schools, libraries and parks.
As of Aug. 19, House District 15 had a response rate of 34.2%. Your census response, and the responses of your friends, family and members of your community, is vital to improving the quality of life and the economy in eastern Oklahoma.
Your census answers are confidential and only accessible by the Census Bureau. Online responses are secured by multiple layers of encryption throughout the questionnaire, and any confidentiality violation is a federal crime.
If you haven’t yet completed the census, you may do so at 2020census.gov. There may also be census employees going door to door in your area to take down responses of anyone who hasn’t filled it out, and they will be maintaining a safe distance while doing so. You can also fill out the census by calling 1-844-330-2020.
In other news, I had several meetings this week regarding issues important to District 15.
I recently set up a meeting with Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell and Cherokee Nation Chief Chuck Hoskin, along with State Rep. Jim Olsen, to discuss Tenkiller State Park in Sequoyah County. The park is in need of some updates, and we met to consider how the Cherokee Nation and the Oklahoma Dept. of Tourism, which Lt. Gov. Pinnell serves as Secretary of, can work together to address the park’s needs.
I also recently met with Hilliary Communications to discuss potentially laying new fiber optics in Haskell County and the surrounding counties that make up District 15. The leaders at Hilliary Communications have been a great resource to me over the last few years as we work together to improve rural broadband access for our community.
I hope you made plans to vote on Tuesday, August 25 and have started thinking about November’s election as well. The right to vote is one of our most important American values. To find your polling place or request an absentee ballot, visit ok.gov/elections.
Thank you for allowing me to serve you!
Rep. Randy Randleman represents District 15 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which includes portions of Haskell, LeFlore, McIntosh, Muskogee, Pittsburg and Sequoyah Counties.
