The Legislature is constitutionally obligated to redraw legislative seats every decade after population changes are reported in the U.S. Census. The House Redistricting Committee and its eight regional subcommittees are holding town halls across the state over the next few months to encourage public input in the redistricting process.
On Wednesday, Dec. 16, the Southeast Subcommittee, which I chair, will host a public meeting on redistricting.
The event will be held at the JI Stipes Center, located at 801 N. 9th St. in McAlester, and the meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m.
I highly encourage everyone to attend and give your input on how the district lines should be drawn. If you are unable to attend, a recording of the meeting will be available on the House website, and you can email comments to redistrictoklahoma2020@okhouse.gov. All comments and public testimony from the town hall meeting will be shared with the committee.
The Southeast Oklahoma Subcommittee will host a second meeting in Lane on Jan. 5, 2021, and I’ll share more details about that as the date approaches. I look forward to leading these meetings and hearing input from constituents!
Earlier this week, the House Republican Caucus held its annual caucus retreat in Tulsa. We now have 81 members, which is the largest majority caucus in state history.
During the retreat, I addressed the other representatives and spoke about the need for a mental health stabilization unit in eastern Oklahoma that provides adolescent and adult care. If this were established, patients would not have to be sent to McAlester, Tulsa or even Arkansas to receive services. I hope to work with my colleagues to address this through legislation this year.
Lawmakers officially passed their first legislative deadline for the 58th Legislature on Dec. 11. Friday was the deadline to request drafts for House Bills and Joint Resolutions to consider next year.
When a lawmaker decides to pursue legislation, they’ll work with the House legal division. This team of attorneys draft the legislation and ensure there are not any loose ends in the language and that the draft accurately reflects the representative’s intent.
Once a bill draft is worded the way the representative wants it, they can officially file the bill and it becomes available to the public. The deadline to file is January 21, 2021. Legislators continue to work on their bills and sometimes file amendments as the bills move through the legislative process.
Every year, the House legal division handles between 1,200 to 1,600 bill requests. To manage the case load, there is a set timeline that ensures the legislative process moves along in a timely manner.
I am continuing to work with constituents, government agencies and interest groups to further develop legislation for the upcoming session, and I look forward to sharing more details about the bills I plan to file.
As always, please feel free to reach out to my office with any questions. I can be reached at (405) 557-7375 or randy.randleman@okhouse.gov.
Thank you for allowing me to serve House District 15!
