Members of a Muskogee County task force responsible for crafting guidelines to deal with COVID-19 have said new guidelines would be stronger, and we are happy to hear it.
Jeff Smith, Muskogee County Emergency Management director, said the guidelines will be stronger, but “everybody is leery about mandates.”
He said most residents are conscious about social distancing in stores. But he does see a problem with enforcing a mandate.
District 3 Commissioner Kenny Payne said the panel authorized Mayor Marlon Coleman to draft a letter on behalf of the task force to Gov. Kevin Stitt, asking that the White House task force guidelines be given greater consideration by state leaders. He said those guidelines “differ somewhat from what we have been told all along, and it does have some guidelines that have been suggested.”
A White House report recommends a statewide mandatory mask mandate for counties that report more than 20 new cases. It also recommends the closure or additional restrictions for bars and restaurants, and limitations for events of 25 or fewer people.
The governor should be more transparent about information that could help Oklahomans.
It would be very hard to close businesses that have reopened. People have to work. They have to put food on their tables and pay their bills.
Additional restrictions could allow for more social distancing and mask mandates. Although there are some people who will never wear a face mask, businesses should enforce the guidelines they are given.
If they mandate a mask and someone doesn’t like it, that person is free to go elsewhere. If masks aren’t required, people who want to do business in a store or restaurant that requires masks also are free to go elsewhere.
People should follow the science behind face masks and wear them. It is up to all of us to protect each other and respect each other so we can end this pandemic and get back to a more normal life.
