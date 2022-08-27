CALENDAR
Greenleaf Bass Jackpot, Fridays, 7-11 p.m., $40 per boat, four-fish limit. More info at Greenleaf Lunker Club on Facebook.
AHEAD
Sept. 3-4 — Free hunting days for in-season harvests.
Sept. 16-17 — Tahlequah Rock and Mineral Society show, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sept 16 and 9 a.m .to 5 p.m. Sept. 17, at the Cherokee County Community Building, 908 St. College Avenue. Admission $4, kids 12 and under free.
NOTEBOOK
Lake report
Fort Gibson: August 22. Elevation is normal, water temperature 80°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass good on buzz baits, plastic baits, and topwater lures around brush structure, main lake, points, riprap, shallows, and shorelines. Blue and channel catfish fair on live bait and shad around channels and main lake. White bass fair on jigs, sassy shad, and small lures below the dam. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: August 19. Elevation is normal, water temperature 84°F and stained. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, bill baits, and plastic baits around brush structure, docks, and shorelines. Blue catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, and live shad below the dam, docks, main lake, and shorelines. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, and minnows below the dam, brush structure, docks, and shorelines. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: August 21. Elevation is normal, water temperature 89°F and clear. Largemouth bass fair on bill baits, jerk baits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around coves, shallows, shorelines, and weed beds. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows, and worms around brush structure, shallows, shorelines, and weed beds. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish slow on chicken liver, cut bait, minnows, and shad around coves, points, shallows, and shorelines. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Keystone: August 22. Elevation is 1 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 84°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth and smallmouth bass good on crankbaits, jerk baits, lipless baits, and plastic baits around brush structure, main lake, points, riprap, and rocks. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait, live bait, live shad, and minnows around channels, main lake, points, riprap, and river channel. Report submitted by Bailey Johnson, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: August 19. Elevation is normal, water temperature 64°F and stained. Rainbow trout fair on caddis flies, in-line spinnerbaits, midges, and PowerBait below the dam. Comments: Best times are early morning and late evening below the dam and at the Watts area. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Tenkiller: August 21. Elevation is 1.5 ft. below normal, water temperature 85°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) White bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, and small lures around channels, flats, and main lake. Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, and plastic baits around brush structure, points, and shorelines. Crappie fair on hair jigs, minnows, and worms around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: August 21. Elevation is normal, water temperature 88°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth and spotted bass fair on buzz baits, crankbaits, flukes, minnows, plastic baits, spinnerbaits, and worms around brush structure, points, shallows, shorelines, and weed beds. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, goldfish, minnows, shad, and worms below the dam, coves, main lake, shallows, and shorelines. White bass and crappie fair on jigs, minnows, small lures, and worms around brush structure, coves, river channel, shallows, and shorelines. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Eufaula: August 22. Elevation is 1.5 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 83°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, discharge, docks, main lake, and standing timber. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, live bait, live shad, and stinkbait below the dam, channels, discharge, and main lake. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, brush structure, and main lake. Report submitted by David deMontigny, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Robert S. Kerr: August 26. Elevation is normal, water temperature 83°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth and spotted bass fair on buzz baits, minnows, plastic baits, small lures, spinnerbaits, spoons and top water lures around brush structure, coves, docks, points, tailwater and weed beds. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on cut bait, dough bait, hot dogs, minnows, shad, shrimp, sunfish and worms below the dam, coves, main lake, points, river channel, river mouth, spillway, tailwater. Crappie hair jigs, jigs, minnows, small lures around brush structure, coves, points, rocks, tailwater, weed beds.
