Fishing report
Fort Gibson: October 25. Elevation above normal, water 73 with 1 ft. of visibility. Crappie good on grubs, jigs and minnows at 3-7 ft. around brush structure, docks, main lake and standing timber. White bass good on slabs and spoons along flats, main lake, points and windblown shorelines. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and live shad below the dam, along flats and main lake. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: October 23. Elevation normal, water 70 and stained. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Blue catfish good on cut bait below the dam, along channels, docks and shorelines. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: October 26. Elevation normal, water 70s with 1 ft. of visibility. Largemouth bass fair on buzz baits, crankbaits, jerk baits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, points, shallows and standing timber. Crappie and bluegill slow on in-line spinnerbaits, minnows, small lures and worms around brush structure, docks and points. Blue catfish slow on chicken liver, cut bait, shad, shrimp and worms along channels, coves, docks and points. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Keystone: October 28. Elevation above normal, water clear. Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits along shorelines. Blue catfish fair on cut bait below the dam and along channels. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: October 25. Elevation normal, water 65 and clear. FRainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbaits, midges, nymphs and PowerBait below the dam and Watts area. Best times are early morning and late evening. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Tenkiller: October 24. Elevation normal, water 70s and clear. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on jerk baits, jigs, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, rocks and shorelines. White bass fair on Alabama rigs and crankbaits along channels, flats and points. Crappie fair on hair jigs and minnows around brush structure and discharge. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: October 26. Elevation below normal, water 70s and stained. White and striped bass fair on bill baits, hair jigs, jerk baits, lipless baits, sassy shad, shad, small lures and topwater lures below the dam, along riprap and tailwater. Flathead and blue catfish slow on chicken liver, dough bait, live shad, shad, shrimp, sunfish and worms below the dam, along riprap, river channel and tailwater. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Eufaula: October 24. Elevation below normal, water 65 and murky.Largemouth and smallmouth bass fair on buzz baits, crankbaits, jerk baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, docks, main lake and standing timber. Blue, channel and flathead catfish slow on chicken liver, live shad, minnows, stinkbait and worms below the dam, along the dam, main lake and river mouth. Bluegill, green and redear sunfish fair on crickets, grasshoppers, grubs and worms around brush structure, docks, rocks and shorelines. Report submitted by David deMontigny, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Robert S. Kerr: October 29. Elevation normal, water murky. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs and minnows along creek channels, main lake, river channel and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, hotdogs, minnows, shad, sunfish and worms below the dam, main lake, river channel, spillway and tailwater. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, minnows and plastic baits around brush structure, coves, points and standing timber. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
