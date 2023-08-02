Inflatable waterslides on Depot Green saw lots of action Tuesday night during National Night Out.
The waterslides, along with plenty of watermelon and bottled water, were some of the ways National Night Out visitors endured the blasting heat, which topped 100 degrees Tuesday.
The annual community and law enforcement get-together drew fewer visitors than in past years. But those who came enjoyed free hot dogs and visited 30 vendor and information booths. Children splashed around waterslides while adults stood under misters.
“We really appreciate all the water games we had,” said Muskogee Police Officer Taylor Mills.
She said about 30 vendors had booths. They included Muskogee Public Schools, Green Country Behavioral Health, R.I.S.E, and Muskogee County Council of Youth Services (MCCOYS). Event Queens and Muskogee County Health Department offered icy treats. The health department also served watermelon slices with help from OSU Extension and Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust (TSET). St. Paul United Methodist Church offered cookies.
“We had a lot of people come out and endure that extreme temperature to come together and provide the resources they had to offer,” Said Muskogee Police Officer Taylor Mills. “We really appreciated that.”
Jamison Faught brought his three children to the Green.
“I’m excited about the families and everyone coming out,” Faught said.
Dave Ross of Muskogee’s Bedouin Shrine Temple brought his barbecue smoker and helped prepare 250 hot dogs.
“This is our sixth or seventh year to do this,” Ross said. “It was good to brave the heat to support our police department and first-responders.”
National Night Out is a nationwide event, held the first Tuesday each August, geared to promoting police and community partnerships and to build communities.
“Last night went fantastic,” said Muskogee Police Community Resource Officer Ron Mayes, event organizer. “We had great vendors come out and participate. The community came out. We had a great time.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.