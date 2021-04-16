MPD

Muskogee police are on the scene of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, said Officer Lynn Hamlin, Muskogee Police Department spokeswoman.

The shooting took place at approximately 5 p.m. in a vehicle outside Days Inn, 900 S. 32nd St.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you