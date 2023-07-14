Teens can learn ways to interact with law enforcement at "The Law and Your Community" at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Rayfield Baptist Church.
Muskogee Deputy Police Chief Reggie Cotton said the program is geared to improve police relations and "make the community stronger."
The program, which is geared for ages 13 to 18, is designed to improve teenagers':
• understanding of federal, state and local laws; and
• communication with law enforcement officers.
"Basically, it teaches young people how to engage and interact with police officers during traffic stops or pedestrian checks," Cotton said. "It talks about all the different issues that have transpired nationally, and we just want everyone in our community to be safe. It's really a community building program between police and the community. We'll allow the public to act as the police in some of the scenarios we have laid out."
The program is presented by the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives.
Cotton said he and MPD Community Resource Officer Ron Mayes got certified in the program.
