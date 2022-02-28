JENKS — After a season of heart-breaking, close losses, the Muskogee Roughers picked just the right time of the season to win one as they used the offensive assault of Javontae “Soup” Campbell, good rebounding and quick hands on defense to win the opening round of this weather-delayed Class 6A East regional, 58-57, over the Union Redhawks Monday night at Frank Herald Fieldhouse.
Campbell poured in 30 points with a variety of slashing moves to the rim that frustrated Union all night. They outrebounded the Redhawks 27-17 and the quick hands on defense forced 19 Union turnovers.
“We’ve been battle-tested all year with close games so it’s good to finally put one together when it counts in the playoffs,” said Muskogee coach Lynwood Wade.
“Our guys played as hard as they could play, they listened and I’m so proud of our coaching staff and our kids. “Soup” is an exceptional player. He has a gift. Not many players are able to finish like he does.”
The first two quarters were tight with neither team gaining more than a five-point edge and the Redhawks led 28-27 at intermission. But then Campbell went to work, scoring 17 of his 30 points in the third quarter to give the Roughers the momentum and propel them to an eight-point lead late in the quarter.
But down by five to start the final quarter, Union wasn’t finished as they outscored Muskogee 11-6 to tie the game at 53-all with 2:29 to play. A Campbell bucket with 1:10 left put the Roughers up by a pair. Then it was down to free throws and the Roughers had a chance to clearly put the game away.
But Campbell and D’Andre Titsworth combined for just 3-of-6 on charities in the final 37 seconds. Union missed a 3-point attempt and then had a costly turnover during that span that kept them scoreless until with 1.7 seconds left and the Roughers up 58-54, the Redhawks’ Trent Pierce went to the charity line. He hit the first free throw and purposely missed the second and managed to tip the rebound back in at the buzzer.
But that left them still a point short as the Roughers celebrated the win.
Playing tough defense was just par for the course according to Wade.
“That defense is us. We’re going to play defense and get in passing lanes and be tough. That’s been our M.O. all year.”
A joyous Campbell talked about the part senior pride played in the victory.
“We started five seniors tonight and it was winner go home,” he said. “If we had lost this game, it would have been a sad ending to our careers, so we just played our hearts out for each other.”
With the win the Roughers (8-10) avenge an earlier loss to the Redhawks and get to add at least two more games to their schedule starting Wednesday at 7 p.m. against the homestanding Trojans who defeated Enid 59-49 in their first-round game.
Union was led by Pierce’s 20 points and Erik Madrid who had 10. The Redhawks end their season with a mark of 12-10.
