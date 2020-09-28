Hilldale had some extra business to take care of in District 4A-6 play Monday, thanks to Mother Nature’s touch earlier in the season with a pair of rainouts.
By sweeping Wagoner 8-0 and 12-0, Hilldale (17-6, 9-0) clinched another district title, its fifth in as many under a season-long district format was implemented in 2016. The Hornets will conclude district play Tuesday at Verdigris, which they eliminated from contention with the home sweep of the Bulldogs (3-18, 0-10).
Drew Riddle no-hit Wagoner with two walks avoiding the perfect five-inning game in the opener — her second of the season. On offense, her two-run single got Hilldale going. A double play turned by Wagoner shortstop Chloe Schilling with two on kept further damage from occurring.
The Hornets would get two more in the second when with a shot to right field by Skye Been tripled home Lexi Cramp, who opened the inning with a single to left. Been scored on Celeste Wood’s groundout. That was it until the fourth when Been doubled to center, scoring Cramp, who in another leadoff situation drew a base on balls. Wood then hit cleanly on a double up the middle to score Bree Galvan, who had reached on a single, and Been. Wood then scored on a single up the middle by Riley Barnoskie.
Been came up with a big defensive play in Wagoner’s last at-bat, scooping a one-hop line drive off Kara Bruce’s bat and and firing to Cramp at first for the out.
“Skye did a good job. She’s had a couple of balls like that of late that didn’t work out,” said Hilldale coach Darren Riddle. “It’s not an easy play and not one you see every day. You have to be ready for it and she was.”
The second game was three innings. Riddle pitched the first inning, giving up two walks, then Brooklyn Ellis came on and allowed the only hit in two frames. Kamm Chandler got that for the Bulldogs on a single to center with two outs in the third.
“Drew was a little frustrated getting behind in the count and wasn’t happy with her velocity,” her father and coach said.
Keely Ibarra and Galvan were 2-for-2. Riddle ended the game with a two-run home run to center. Barnoskie had a two-run triple and Ellis added a two-run double.
“We didn’t have good at bats early but it’s good enough to win,” Riddle said.
The win also gave Hilldale a bi-district bye and a host role in a regionals, where they will take aim at their ninth consecutive state tournament trip.
