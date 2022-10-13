Okay’s stay in the Class 3A volleyball tournament was less than an hour on Thursday.
The Lady Mustangs scored the first two points of the match, then went on to lose 25-8, then never led the rest of the way, falling in three sets, 25-14, 25-13, at Sapulpa High School.
The sixth seed ends its season at 15-16. Third-seed Crossings (21-13) moves on to Friday’s semifinals against
“I thought given the start we would settle into this,” Okay coach Andrea Collins said. “But honestly the youngness of my team showed, having just two that had ever played in a state tournament match and I think nerves might have gotten the best of us today.”
It was the first meeting this season between the two this season.
“In a couple of games I’ve watched on them they didn’t hit this well,” said Collins. “They brought it today.”
Okay, in the tournament for the third time in four seasons, hasn’t reached the semifinals over its last five trips. The last time they reached the semifinals was in 2012.
But Collins loses just one senior, that being Janie Hurd, so next year bears hope for a breakthrough.
“That’s what I told them afterward,” said Collins. “Take this experience and learn from it.”
