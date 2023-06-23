The Muskogee Christian Ministers Union is set to host its sixth annual memorial golf tournament in Tahlequah next weekend. Glenn Gardner spoke more about the tournament.
1 How do I sign up?
“By filling out a hard copy entry form or going online to the Muskogee Christian Minister’s Union Facebook page.”
2 A few prizes with a big one on hole #4.
“It’s a four-man scramble with first place receiving $75 per player and three free rounds of golf. Second place receiving $50 per player and two rounds of golf and third place gets $35 and a round of golf. If you sink a hole-in-one on hole four, you go home with $10,000.”
3 Remembering a young life lost.
“The tournament is named after Donovan Caldwell, who is from Muskogee and was killed in a car accident along with four other freshmen attending NSU in 2017.”
4 Honoring him with providing a scholarship.
“We want to give back to the community by offering a scholarship with the golf tournament. Any graduating high school senior is eligible to receive the scholarship.”
5 A way to donate without playing.
“If you don’t sign up for the tournament and still want to donate to the scholarship fund, send money to P.O. Box 63. If it’s an item, call (918) 616-3468.”
— Davis Cordova
