OKLAHOMA CITY — These Oklahoma lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Pick 3

1-4-2

(one, four, two)

Cash 5

03-14-16-23-30

(three, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-three, thirty)

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you