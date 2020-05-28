OKLAHOMA CITY — These Oklahoma lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Pick 3
1-4-2
(one, four, two)
Cash 5
03-14-16-23-30
(three, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-three, thirty)
OKLAHOMA CITY — These Oklahoma lotteries were drawn Thursday:
1-4-2
(one, four, two)
03-14-16-23-30
(three, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-three, thirty)
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
age 89, retired Haskell High School secretary, died Wednesday, May 27. Viewing, 1:00 P.M. - 7:00 P.M. Sunday, May 31 at the Dowdy-Marker Funeral Home. Services 2:00 P.M. Monday, First Free Will Baptist Church of Haskell.
76, interpreter and apartment manager, Died May 26, 2020. Memorial service 2:00 pm Friday, May 29, 2020 in the Chapel at Mallett Funeral Home, Wagoner.
101, clerical worker, passed Thursday, May 28, 2020 No services planned at this time Cornerstone Funeral Home, 1830 N York St, Muskogee OK
73, Corrections Case Manager, passed Saturday, May 23, 2020. No services are planned at this time. Cornerstone Funeral Home - 1830 N York St., Muskogee, OK 74403
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.