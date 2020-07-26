OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — These Oklahoma lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Cash 5
04-06-08-15-28
(four, six, eight, fifteen, twenty-eight)
Lotto America
32-36-46-47-48, Star Ball: 6, ASB: 2
(thirty-two, thirty-six, forty-six, forty-seven, forty-eight; Star Ball: six; ASB: two)
Estimated jackpot: $3.6 million
Pick 3
4-4-0
(four, four, zero)
Powerball
05-21-36-61-62, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 2
(five, twenty-one, thirty-six, sixty-one, sixty-two; Powerball: eighteen; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $117 million
