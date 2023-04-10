In less than a week, local men will take to Muskogee Avenue in red pumps in support of survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.
This year’s “Walk a Mile in Her Shoes” will take place on Saturday, April 15. The event begins at 10 a.m. in Norris Park, where participants will receive their shirts and high heels before setting off on the mile-long loop.
Help In Crisis Executive Director Laura Kuester told the Daily Press earlier this month that “Walk a Mile in Her Shoes” is celebrating its 13th year of spreading awareness.
“I think it just kind of relates back to women wearing high-heeled shoes and the fact that one in four women will experience domestic violence,” said Kuester. “The whole idea of ‘Walk A Mile in Her Shoes’ is what is it like to be a woman who experiences intimate partner violence or sexual assault, [or] sexual harassment; it’s all tied behind that with the red high-heel shoes.”
Theresa Morris, HIC director of Human Resources, said event registration is still open.
“Walkers can register up to the day of the event,” said Morris. “Walk-up registration closes at 10:30 a.m. on April 15.”
Online registration closes at 11 p.m. on April 14.
“We have had an excellent response for this year’s event,” said Morris.
Check it out
Registration forms are $30 for adults, $10 for students, and free for those 17 years old and younger. The forms can be found at www.eventbrite.com/e/walk-a-mile-in-her-shoes-tickets-541178137377.
