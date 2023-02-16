Mia Keeter representing Oktaha at this weekend’s OSSAA Class 5A state swim meet in Edmond took some special doing.
Oktaha didn’t have a coach, nor an inclination for the need of a program.
In steps dad, in a “certified” volunteer position through the school.
It’s just that Mia, now a junior, is a late starter — though not really. She’s been swimming at club level for the Muskogee Sharks and through USA Swimming.
And it was the Sharks connection that made her realize representing her school was possible.
Elisa Ortiz is the Checotah coach. Her daughter Elisabeth is a state qualifier this year and a Shark.
“I didn’t think it was possible to do it for my school,” said Keeter. “But (Elisa) told me ‘yeah my girls are starting a swim team’ and I thought that was cool. I mean, I’ve been swimming all my life.’”
About that late start...
“We didn’t get the paperwork done in time last year when she wanted to start,” said Keeter’s dad, Shane.
Shane Keeter, as well as Elisa Ortiz, had to go through the National Federation certification process to become coaches. It’s not a complicated process — just some online classes.
But Shane isn’t a teacher. Elisa is an art teacher at Checotah.
Mia laughs about this budding coach relationship. Shane has never swam competitively.
“He doesn’t exactly know what he’s doing,” Mia said with a playful laugh. “But he puts in a lot of effort to help me.”
Dad isn’t insulted in the least by that.
“I am not her instructor or trainer,” Shane said. “Her skills have come from her USA swim team that is hosted out of Muskogee Swim and Fitness. She’s been swimming since she was 6, about 11 years.”
So goes the situation with Elisabeth Ortiz, the only of three Checotah swimmers to make it to state.
“I am excited and proud to be representing Checotah at state this year,” she said. “I’m not at all nervous, just overjoyed.”
They’re both on the outside of the eight highest qualifying scores in their events, and will have to bypass multiple swimmers to reach Saturday’s finals.
Mia has a time of 28.8 seconds in the 50-yard freestyle, 15th overall, and the 17th best in the 100 breaststroke, 1:28.07.
Elisabeth got the last qualifying time in the 50 free, 30.77, and 20th overall in the 100 breaststroke, 1:29.77.
But as juniors, both have one more year.
Meanwhile at Fort Gibson, it’s first things first for coach Leslie White and her squads.
“Our thing is we’re going to be fighting to see how many we can get into the top eight and see what they can do from there,” she said.
She’s particularly optimistic about some of her relays.
The girls 200 medley of Kaycie Farmer, Kassie Stach, Phoebe Colbert and Joanna Martinez turned in a regional time of 2:11.82, which seeds them fourth. That time is down considerably from a 2:28.38 at their last outing previous to regionals, the Rose Invitational at Oologah. The top qualifying time was Shawnee (1:52.85).
Aspen White, Addison Rouse, Farmer and Stach are seeded fifth the 400 free relays in 4:10.60. They turned in a 4:44.02 at Oologah. The top time is 3:47.50 by Shawnee.
Jack Kolb, Zachary Bates, Ian Jorgensen and Brody Massad have the fifth-best 400 free on their side of the pool, 3:44.66. That compares to a 4:18 at Rose and the top time for state, a 3:28.84 by Shawnee.
“They all dropped massive amount of time so I’m anxious to see what they’ll do,” the FGHS coach said. “The majority of our swimmers, I wouldn’t say got a late start, but didn’t kick it in until late.”
Sophomore Aspen White did get a late start. White has a time of 26.83 seconds in the 50-yard freestyle. Allie Lewis of Bishop Kelley and Gracyn Simpson of Shawnee are both in the low 25s as the top two qualifying times but White is less than a second out of the third spot.
“She had shoulder surgery and got a late start this year. Her first meet was January, so I’m kind of excited to see what she does,” White said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.