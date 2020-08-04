Retired District Judge Thomas H. Alford was found dead Tuesday at his home, said Muskogee County Court Clerk Paula Sexton.
The cause of death was unknown, but no foul play is suspected. Alford retired in January 2019 but stepped in weeks later after District Judge Mike Norman died.
Sexton said Alford was "respected and loved by many." She said he will be missed by all who knew him.
Alford served as special district judge before Gov. George Nigh appointed him as an associate judge to the 15th Judicial District post in 1985. Alford was elected later as district court judge, retiring upon the expiration of the four-year term to which he was elected in 2014.
