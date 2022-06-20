It was June and not December, in Arkansas and not Oklahoma, and with seven guys, not 11.
So the championship Muskogee won, going unbeaten in the Stateline Shootout 7 on-7 tournament in Siloam Springs, Arkansas on Saturday has its place, but also a perspective.
“It’s definitely two different things,” MHS coach Travis Hill said about a tournament that has no linemen and fully focuses on the passing game. “But going in, we felt like we should have done pretty good. But should have and could have are two different things. If you should do it and you do, i’m happy with it, and we did.
“It was a hot day. I felt like checking out after four games but the kids won six games back-to-back then went through the bracket part and beat some pretty good teams.”
The Arkansas teams were host Siloam Springs, Gentry, Gravette, Pea Ridge, Rogers Heritage, Springdale, Bentonville West and 2021 runner-up Harrison. Coming in from Oklahoma were defending tournament champion Sapulpa, Tahlequah, Pryor, Muskogee, Collinsville, Oologah, Catoosa and Kansas.
Muskogee beat Bentonville West 22-14, Gentry 27-8, Pea Ridge 28-8, Catoosa 38-12, Kansas 27-8 and Collinsville 32-5 in pool play. In bracket play they knocked off Collinsville 42-5, Bentonville West 29-13, Pea Ridge 36-6 and in the finals featuring two unbeatens on the day, knocked off Springdale 42-9.
Springdale beat Tahlequah in the other semifinal. Tahlequah is in 6AII-1 with Muskogee this year. Springdale has been a 7A power in Arkansas and Collinsville was defending 5A champions in Oklahoma.
“One of the best performing teams was Kansas, which had like 23 out and a bunch of good kids, yet they are 3A,” Hill said. “Springdale is one of their top programs on that side of the state. Collinsville is over here, but they didn’t get where they got throwing the ball around.
“But, what we wanted to do was get better schematically both offensively and defensively, and we did on both counts. Then you have the competitive aspect of it and I really liked the kids’ focus and enthusiasm, so for us, we’re happy.”
No stats other than scores were kept, but Hill was happy with the play of quarterback Jamarian Ficklin, running back Brandon Tolbert, Anthony Watson out of the backfield and at multiple receiver spots, and Kayden McGee and Jayden Bell at receiver posts.
“All are the usual suspects you count on to be there. McGee went both ways at receiver and cornerback and played well all day at both and was extremely tired at the end,” Hill said.
Two others he noted were Andrew Beasley, a sophomore at receiver, and Ayden Kemp on defense.
“Beasley had an outstanding day, new kid, sophomore, who I think will be special,” Hill said. “No one kept individual stats but one of the coaches came up to me and noted Kemp had six interceptions on the day. He’s been with us (returning player) but hasn’t been at the forefront. But he stepped up and had an outstanding day.”
Ficklin had just one interception all day, Hill said it came on the last throw of the day.
Muskogee returned to 7 on 7 passing league today at Indian Bowl.
There will be another 7 on 7 tournament later in the summer hosted by Shiloh Christian in Arkansas. “That will be an even wider regional tournament with teams from places like Illinois, Louisiana and Tennessee,” Hill said. “We’ll see how we do there but again, it’s about getting better in our schematics on both sides of the ball. And in that respect, we took care of business.”
