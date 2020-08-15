Fastpitch

GORE 10, HEAVENER 5 -- Skye Brooksher was 3-for-4, leading a 13-hit attack. Karli Springer, Ralei Brooksher, Addison Sheffield and Harley Welch each added two hits. Gore is 5-1.

