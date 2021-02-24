Muskogee's boys are just one example (see related column) of uphill adversity this season.
Just some of the examples of how COVID-19 and Mother Nature have hampered some programs:
• Hilldale lost two starters (Ty O’Neal, dislocated shoulder at the end of January, and Logan Harper, ruptured Achilles early on) and a third starter for a shorter time. The Hornets had two games in 2020 due to COVID-related issues, then a rough draw in the first round of the playoffs against a underrated Tulsa McLain team.
• Haskell boys had three games in 2020, five canceled, were without a game due to COVID protocols until Jan. 16, then had one game in the month of February.
• Checotah girls haven’t won since Jan. 22. That’s somewhat deceptive since the Ladycats were had one game Feb. 2 and didn’t play again until the district loss Tuesday against Muldrow, which is ranked and represented two games in what is a six-game losing streak. Another of those was to 3A No. 1 Roland.
• Fort Gibson girls had just one game in Febuary before the matchup against Bethany in districts. The Bedouin Shrine Classic week was canceled but both boys and girls teams found some Shrine refugees and put together a festival to make up for it. While overcoming that to go 16-2 with the No. 5 rankikng in 4A, the toughest blow was thanks to the OSSAA. The Lady Tigers the only east side team in Area II that has No. 2 Anadarko, No. 15 Byng, No. 16 Bridge Creek and No. 17 Plainvew. But it’s the traveling as well — They’re at Seminole on Thursday, then a regional final matchup Saturday is at Heritage Hall. The area tournament is at Shawnee. It’s the first time in forever the Lady Tigers haven’t had at least a regional at home.
— Staff
