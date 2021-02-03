Hilldale Hornet Jay Stroble’s story is one of perseverance and self-belief.
Against Tuttle in his final game as a sophomore, he fractured his femur. Two surgeries and three games into his junior year, he was back as a 330-pound lineman who needed refining.
“Three-thirty to 270 and his work ethic. That’s why he’s here,” said Hilldale head coach David Blevins at the signing ceremony for Stroble, who will play football at Northeastern A&M first, choosing the Miami campus over Southeastern Oklahoma and Southwestern Oklahoma.
Emphasis on first.
“My goal is to play Division I football and I still think I can do that,” Stroble said. “I would want to bet on myself rather than, I don’t want to say settle because those are nice schools. But I would rather bet on myself.”
His 4.0 GPA isn’t the stuff JUCO athletics are usually about. But it’ll help his betting odds as part of the total package.
Stroble’s trimmed body allowed him to play both ways for the Hornets in a quarterfinal season. He’ll focus on center or guard at NEO.
Blevins said receiver/defensive back Dylan Walker is still working on some walk-on situations in-state, but declined to name those.
The Hornets head coach was frustrated doing the early part of the year as to why he wasn’t getting the offers he felt he was deserving of. But, in part, economics due to the NCAA granting an extra year of eligibility might have played into the issue.
“He could have gotten some out of state small schools, NAIA, but he already got Promise (scholarship money for in-state tuition) so he’s better staying at home and may make a decision to walk on somewhere,” Blevins said.
Meaning of course, there’s more than one way to get college paid for and still taste some more football.
It was a record year for Wagoner recruits. In all, eight seniors will play college football next season Seven signed letters of intent on Wednesday, joining defensive end Isaac Smith, who signed in December with Texas Tech.
Nunu Clayton joined the group of previous commits at UCO — quarterback Sawyer Jones, running back/defensive back and All-Phoenix Most Valuable Player Braden Drake, and wide receiver/defensive back Chase Nanni. Lineman Darius McNack inked with Northeastern A&M, Carson Wiley, an offensive lineman, signed with NSU and Trey Gause, defensive lineman, with Westminster (Mo.).
That’s more than any of the other four state championship teams Wagoner has had under Dale Condict. But there’s a cost.
“Now we have to replace all 11 starters on offense and nine on defense,” Condict said. "Let me just say it’s an opportunity. How about that?”
Jones didn’t put up prolific numbers at quarterback — through 14 games he was 93-of-137 for 1,440 yards and 12 touchdowns— which is a lesson for others to remember. It’s not always about that.
“Their passing game coordinator, Andrew Rice, followed him since his sophomore year (formerly at NEO) and developed a good relationship with him,” Condict said. “He knows the style of football we play offensively and we won’t throw the ball 30-plus times a game. But he saw enough to know what he was getting.”
Jones is also going to major in sports medicine, a prime program at UCO.
