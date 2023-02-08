Baseball
• Muskogee Youth Baseball Association signups at Love-Hatbox. Go to the Love-Hatbox Sports Complex page on Facebook for information.
MMA
• River City Fights, Feb. 11, Muskogee Civic Center featuring Alfred Walker vs. Chuka Willis. Admission $30, VIP seating $55.
Rodeo
• Bull Riders Inc. Team Championships, 8 p.m. Feb. 3-4. Adults: $10. Reserved box seats $25. Arena tables, $50 per seat. Ticket info by phone: (918) 684-6363 or at muskogeeciviccenter.com. For more info: (918) 822-3621.
Running
• Cupid Shuffle 5K, Fort Gibson, Feb. 11, 2 p.m. First United Methodist Church, Fort Gibson. $25 fun run, $30 5K. Online registration at runsignup.com, enter Fort Gibson Cupid Shuffle.
• Okie Half Marathon, March 11, 7:45 a.m., Hatbox Events Center. Register online at okiehalf.com.
Softball
• Green Country Girls Softball Association; Coaches meeting Feb. 23, Eastside Community Church on Peak Boulevard. Registration, $75 per child 6-12, $475 per team. League fees are due April 6. For more info, go to Green Country Girls Softball Association on Facebook.
