Bampaw, as Lexy Keys called her great-grandpa, was a daily inspiration for her during her senior of year of sports.
Joe Benge died March 2 at 83. Keys would play with her Sequoyah High teammates four days later in the Class 3A Area II championship game. His funeral was the next day.
“Last year he had a video of him made where he told me good luck for state and stuff like that,” she said. “I watched it a lot, just about every game I played.”
Playing with a heavy heart through his illness and ultimate passing was just some of the adversity the repeat Phoenix Female Athlete of the Year endured this year. Just a week before the game that earned the Lady Indians an eighth consecutive state trip, she went down hard with a shoulder injury that looked worse than it was, but she never missed a game. She began the year with a tweaked knee inury, and never missed a game.
The area championship, as it turned out, would be the final game for she and her team. A chance for a third gold ball would never come due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It literally wiped out the rest of her senior year. That included her prom which was to be this weekend, as well as a decision she made this year to bookend her year with slowpitch softball for the first time. She’d been a standout in fastpitch throughout her career.
Lexy’s mother, Christy Adams Keys, talked about her daughter’s relationship with the man Christy said helpe raise she with the help of his wife, her grandmother.
“He would always pretend he was racing (Lexy) and always joked that he takes the credit for her being so fast,” Christy said. “He called her ‘his angel’ and he was at every game he could be at, and if he couldn’t be at the game he would watch it online.
“He made sure everyone knew how proud he was of her. He was close to all my kids, but those two had a very special bond. She put off her signing day because he got sick and had to have surgery and went into ICU for weeks.”
On the court, Lexy, who would end up signing with Texas-Arlington, kept her struggle private.
“He was one of my best friends,” she said. “I had a support system around me, my family and my coaches. I prayed all the time. But I also wanted to avoid showing negative emotion around my teammates because they fed off me a lot.”
It was indeed her team, something her new coach Justin Brown, learned very early after his arrival last summer.
“The first thing, watching her play when you come in as a new guy, you’re not going to put a lot of things in,” Brown said. “Yet there was never any hesitation on her part with anything I asked her to do, and when we went to UTA to a team camp and I watched her a few times in the game coaching her team on the floor, that’s what it really first hit me on what type of kid she was.
“She wasn’t one who was going to show this new guy what she could do. From the beginning it was all about her team and what they could do to be better in that moment.”
In her fourth All-Phoenix MVP season, Keys averaged 16.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 4.2 steals — her points were lower than her previous two seasons, but her assists and steals were career-highs.
Those last two stat categories meant as much to her as scoring, her coach said.
“Very few point guards I can think of in my 22 years can make some of the passes she’s made,” he said. “I mean the full-court 60-foot pass in transition that stays about 8 foot high the whole time just goes right over the shoulder of a defender that’s running the other way, and she hits her teammate in stride the whole time.
“I can’t tell you how many times during the season I saw that. First few times in the summer I was like ‘no don’t throw it … never mind, good pass.’ About the third time she did it I decided she can make that pass. How many transition points we got from that, I can’t begin to tell you.”
A top player on the 2018 Class 3A state fastpitch championship squad, Keys again was a standout this past fall, hitting .495 with 16 extra-base hits and a .939 fielding average in 115 chances playing shortstop for the school’s 12th consecutive state qualifier. She was All-Phoenix in that three years.
“She’s one you just know when you get around her that she would do something that everybody would talk about,” said her fastpitch coach, Jeff Turtle. “She’s probably one of three that have come along in my career like that.”
Another of those was Angel Goodrich, who like Keys played fastpitch as well as taking a basketball path that would guide her to the WNBA.
One of the separations between the two players took a global pandemic to mark. Goodrich won three gold balls and came within seconds of a fourth as a senior.
“As good as Lexy was in fastpitch, to me it’s just terrible she didn’t get a chance for her (third basketball title),” Turtle said. “The team jumped Adair in the first rankings and stayed there, and dominated teams up and down the classes all year. There’s no doubt there wasn’t a Saturday stage for her.”
Whether Keys makes the pros, like Goodrich, is way in the distance of her intentions at this point.
“If the situation came up, I’d love to think about it, but I’m also not dead set on that as what I am supposed to do,” she said. “I’m going to have to work at it. It’s not like a sure thing anyway.
“I also want to be an occupational therapist. I’ve always had a heart for special needs kids. I’ll major in kinesiology and exercise science and minor in psychology and see how that goes.”
Her dad Billy being a coach at Woodall, and her knack for being a coach on the floor with her team, it’s no surprise that making a bond with her coach at UTA, Krista Gerlich, was important in getting Keys, a professed homebody, five hours away from that comfort.
“Building a relationship with her was really special, getting the true black and white of the whole program through her eyes and her vision,” Keys said of Gerlich.
Brown sees a bright future for Keys, whether in basketball at whatever level, or helping special needs kids.
“I didn’t have a chance to coach Angel, but Lexy is a complete player in my book,” Brown said. “She wasn’t concerned about anything but what it took for her team to win. She’ll carve her own path and do what’s right for her.”
Two made the final cut for consideration by the Phoenix staff —the other was Okay senior Shayni Green, an All-Phoenix selection in both volleyball and basketball.
