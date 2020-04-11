It was somewhat low key.
And as the conversation continued, the impact of the news he got was somewhat distracting to what was being asked of Zane Adams, the latest Male Athlete of the Year as selected by the Phoenix.
It’s about as elevated as the Haskell senior gets in terms of excitement.
“Every once in a while, I’d like to seem him excited,” said his father, Aaron.
Baseball, which Adams tried a couple times growing up and even into middle school, never really caught on. But football and basketball did for the 6-foot-2, 260-pounder who was a two-time All-Phoenix selection in both football and basketball. In an abbreviated sports year thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, that was matched by just one other and in the end, was chosen over four finalists.
“He’s always just had such a humble nature,” Aaron said of his son.
It was hard to tell just which sport Adams was more impactful.
He had 67 tackles, 16 sacks and caused three fumbles as a defensive lineman in football, where due to some depth issues, also found his way — despite his size — into what Haskell coach Greg Nation calls an R-back, more commonly known as an H-back on the offensive side.
“We played Morris on a horrible weather night. The field had taken about 5-6 inches of rain and it poured the entire night,” Nation said. “He threw a TD pass for about 30 yards. We had a fourth-and-1 situation later and everyone knew what we were going to do.
“I looked at them and said ‘Men, this is where we find what we’re made of. He looked at me and said ‘I got it.’ Bam, he went in unscathed and forced overtime. In overtime, we scored and went for two points because we needed it for district points and he came to the sideline and said ‘let’s run it again.’”
Mission accomplished, again.
It was a habit when left up to him in anything.
“He’s a 4.0 student, very strong in his faith, a regular at church. He set a standard at our school for kids to follow,” Nation said. “I’ve always said there’s a direct correlation between athletics and academics and being a good person. And UCO saw that in him.”
Adams is headed to the University of Central Oklahoma on a football scholarship. But without basketball, he might not have made that happen. The athletic post player who was All-Phoenix MVP as a junior and runner-up this season averaged 19 points and 13 rebounds in 2019-20.
“He triple-doubled three times in his career, averaged a double-double in 29 games last year and then 25 of 27 games this year,” said his basketball coach, Wes Hayes.
One of those games he didn’t do it this year came when he had rolled an ankle and missed the Bedouin Shrine Classic small school finals. Without him on the court, Haskell didn’t defend the title.
“One of the football coaches asked about some film of him basketball wise,” Hayes said. “He can go off one leg and dunk one time and on another time go off one leg and dunk with two hands.
“Athletes don’t automatically make good basketball players. You have to have the stuff between the ears to make decisions in crunch time. That too was him. When his motor was going, there was nothing you could do. You couldn’t stop him.”
It took an insane first-half shooting wise by Wewoka to derail Haskell’s season in the Class 2A Area tournament and limit Adams’ impact. You can’t rebound what isn’t missed.
Adams’ value in basketball also came through his demeanor.
“A lot of people don’t realize how important parenting is when you’re coaching,” Hayes said. “A lack of it gives you more as a coach to take care of. When you have great parenting, you get to coach.
“Not having him in that championship game (in the Shrine Classic) affected our psyche. In 24 years I’ve coached about four kids like him. You don’t have to worry, he knows what has to be done.”
He splits his God time between First Baptist Church of Haskell and Bended Knee Cowboy Church in Boynton where the uncle of his mother, Tiffany, pastors. Both parents are Haskell natives and moved the family back to Haskell when Zane was an eighth-grader.
As a sophomore, he got selected to a one-week leadership training camp at Falls Creek Baptist Conference Center, a popular church camp for multiple denominations in Davis. He would return to that and several times a summer, including regular high school camp and another for elementary age kids as a supervisor.
“They asked me to go, and once I did I loved it and wanted to keep going back,” he said.
It fit his leadership style.
“I’m definitely a quiet leader, I lead by example and am not terribly vocal. That’s how I’ve always done it, just trying to do the right thing,” Adams said.
While baseball never grew on him, there’s one sport he’d liked to have tried in high school but never fit into his schedule. It grew on him at church camp.
“I’d loved to have played volleyball,” he said. “I really enjoy it.”
Haskell didn’t have volleyball, but it’s a girls sport played in the fall along with football.
Nation wouldn’t have let him, anyway.
“You see a 6-2, 260 kid and you salivate as a coach, but then you get to know the kid and you really understand what you have,” Nation said.
Now, UCO has Adams. And while he awaits graduation and the opportunity to head to campus in Edmond where he’ll work at either nose guard or defensive end, it’s regular workouts with his dad at home in social distancing with the regimen the Bronchos coaching staff sent him.
“My wife and I established boundaries for our kids early and just loved on them and involved ourselves in everything they do,” Aaron said. “I’m not going to act like I love doing it. I’m almost 40 and it’s a lot harder for me, but supporting him is what it’s all about.”
As for the other three to make the finalist cut, Checotah senior Brendan Dan was the other dual All-Phoenix standout, making it in basketball and also as a wide receiver. Had it not been for the shutdown, Fort Gibson junior Caden Goss would have run track coming off a 4A state championship in cross country, his school’s first in the sport. Muskogee senior Davien Williams made All-Phoenix as a defensive lineman and was a regional champion powerlifter who never got to complete the year at state due to the pandemic.
Adams is the first Haymaker to be chosen for the award, which has been in existence since 2003.
“Those names you talk about who have won this in the past,” Hayes said, “I think they would be proud to know that Zane is following in their footsteps.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.