By Mike Kays
First, some real salutes.
Wagoner’s state championship football team, first-ever state champion girls wrestler Lexi Miller in the sport’s first time as state competition, and Fort Gibson runner Caden Goss, a two-time cross country champion.
Those were the lone state champions in a year cut short by — well, do we really have to explain why? It’s been wrapped around us like a face mask.
Clearly, it was the world’s top story in most every way — including the impact it had on local sports.
Below, we take a look back at the moments as they happened along that road, as detailed by the Phoenix in articles.
It begins
The NBA suspended its season after postponing the Jazz-Thunder game March 11, which was a result of Utah center Rudy Gobert testing positive for the coronavirus.
Gobert’s condition was only reported after the game, two days following a press conference in Utah in which, making light of the virus, he put his hands on every surface and recording device he could reach.
Little did we all know that Oklahoma City would be the epicenter of what would be unleashed, but that would become clear within 24 hours as college conference basketball tournaments including March Madness would be called off.
Lights out at the Big House
“In light of recent information and concern that we have received across the state...we have decided to postpone all OSSAA student activities for this weekend,” OSSAA executive director David Jackson said on March 12. “We haven’t decided when those activities will be rescheduled. We’ll work on that as soon as we can.”
Jackson’s announcement came after it was discovered that Utah’s Donovan Mitchell, who also tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, had come into contact with students at 5A state tournament-bound Del City.
Fort Gibson’s squad was just outside Tulsa headed to Bethany for their quarterfinal matchup against Victory Christian when coach Chuck London, who is also the athletic director, got word.
“You know, last night watching everything I just felt like there was going to be so much pressure to do this and by this morning they hadn’t and we were really excited,” he said. “It’s just tough looking on that from a competitor and a team standpoint. It’s just such a wide range of emotion.”
London like all, said at the time he wonders what the next step is.
“I’ve got my opinions on what will happen, but bottom line is kids are resilient, coaches are resilient. If they were to say we’re playing Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, get the schedule ready, we’ll get practice in and we’ll go,” he said. “I hope these kids get a chance to compete. Right now with everything going on and with the way people are reacting, I don’t know if that’s going to happen.”
Jeff Oliver’s Eufaula Lady Ironheads were just a few blocks from Jim Norick Arena on the state fairgrounds when he got the official word. They were to open the schedule against Jones at 2 p.m.
Their first state trip since 1993 — and his first as a high school coach — consisted of getting off the bus, having a team prayer amid tears, and getting a team picture in front of the historical home of the tournament.
“We prayed for wisdom, we prayed for protection, and we prayed for the leaders of our community that we can all move forward,” he said.
Back closer to home, games were being called off left and right. But not at Fort Gibson, where freshman Weston Rouse scattered five hits over six innings and handled the Poteau Pirates 6-2 in a non-district tilt. The Tigers were aware of what happened with the girls basketball team.
“I told them I said go out their and enjoy playing the game. Don’t worry about everything else going on because this could be your last game,” Fort Gibson coach Gary Edwards said. “You never know. You just go play and enjoy it and hope you get to play again. There’s a lot of college kids, their career is over.
“Crazy isn’t it?”
Stopped in their tracks
Rogers State senior Tavian Davis and Oklahoma Wesleyan sophomore Brooks Haddock were either dancing or headed to the dance, as the saying goes regarding college basketball’s national tournament spectacle. One got to the floor for one song, the other not.
For Davis, it came at a Kansas City, Mo., outlet mall on Thursday with the NCAA’s cancellation of the DII tourneys along with the Division I events due to the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic.
Rogers State was ninth and 11th in the MIAA preseason polls. It wound up 18th nationally, 23-5 overall.
“We knew there was a possibility with the NBA closing down and D1 schools closing down, but still it was devastating knowing how hard we’d worked for it and what we’d put into the season, probably the best season in RSU history, and like that we won’t have anything to show for it,” he said.
Haddock’s the one that hit the dance floor.
The 6-2 guard and his Oklahoma Wesleyan teammates had reached the NAIA national tournament in Sioux Falls, S.D., with a 25-8 mark. He led the team in scoring, averaging 17.2 points, had a team-high 89 3-pointers for a .418 average which was second-best, and also a team-best 88 percent free-throw shooting clip on 142 of 161 free throws. He dropped 32 points on defending champion Spring Arbor (Mich.) in a first-round game Wednesday, going 10-of-10 from the line and 4-of-9 from beyond the arc.
“We’d just gotten done with practice (Thursday) and were getting back to our hotel rooms,” Haddock said. “Someone got it on Twitter and others started getting the news,” he said. “We were packing our stuff 20 minutes after we found out.”
Haddock’s younger brother, who had transferred from Muskogee to Sequoyah two seasons ago, had a similar experience with the postponement (so far) of the OSSAA state tournament. Brayden Haddock and the Indians won three straight games in the area tournament to put Sequoyah in the state tourney for the eighth consecutive time.
“We talked and I told him the same thing, not many go out on a win,” he said. “He experienced state and I never did.”
It’s all over
On March 26, the plug was pulled on preps.
All high school spring sports as well as the state basketball tournaments in classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A were postponed at the onset of the pandemic. By a 13-0 vote of the OSSAA board of directors following the state ending all in-class instruction earlier in the week, the 2019-20 season was over.
Fort Gibson girls, Eufaula girls and Sequoyah boys and girls were to participate when that decision was made just over an hour prior to the scheduled start. It left Eufaula coach Jeff Oliver with his first state qualification as a coach being just that, a qualification.
“This year, eight of us in 3A won our last game. Any other year, that only happens to one team,” he said. “We came in where Adair was in the rankings and they wound up winning it all last year. We thought we could have done that. I still do. We just won’t ever get to see.”
With the closure of school facilities existing through May 15, it left open the question of spring football and summer off-season activities in all sports.
“This is what I think and not what I know, but I would say let’s hope to start with fall activities,” said Oktaha superintendent and OSSAA board member Jerry Needham. “That’s what I’m telling my personnel, that’s what I’m telling my coaches, let’s understand this spring and this summer is done.”
Connors players dilemma
Two Connors State players found themselves stuck in limbo after their season was canceled.
Mike Coletta returned to his hometown of Queens, N.Y., at the time the epicenter of the COVID siege.
“I can’t go hit with a couple of guys because (the gathering restrictions) don’t allow you to, but for me it’s still about having a mindset of getting work in, whether it’s working out in your house or using a baseball and sock to throw. That part, it’s more like an offseason.
“But being in New York, the worst place in the US right now, you can’t help but have this on your mind. You see how it’s tearing things apart, but it’s also bringing everyone closer together and makes you realize how gifted we actually are on a daily basis.”
Another player, David Mendham, was stuck on campus. The Canadian was prohibited from traveling out of the country.
Summer Pride, summer hope
For the first time in three months, but with precautions, athletic activity began at most campuses. For the most part, competition with other schools would be prohibited. Muskogee’s interaction with other schools was limited.
“We had them using masks. Our rules are as strict as anyone’s,” head football coach Rafe Watkins said. “Some of us coaches, east and west have shared what we’re doing and some are like ‘holy cow’ when they look at ours but our priority is the health and safety of everyone and we’ve taken it, applied it and the kids understand it.”
Anniversary of the triumph
Hilldale’s Lady Hornets won last year’s Class 4A state golf championship at Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City by 107 strokes. With four of their top five players returning, it seemed like only an act of God could keep them from winning it again.
Jordan Clayborn remembers Hilldale coach Oren Sikes talking about the possibility before spring break of nothing resuming. She wasn’t buying at the time.
“He’s kind of a dramatic person,” she said with a laugh, “so I’m like ‘oh yeah, that’s not going to happen.’
“But then when colleges started closing down sports, we kind of figured it would happen.”
What hurt worse, losing a state title shot or a prom?
“Golf,” Clayborn said. “The thing I’ll keep the next 20 years to show my kids is my state ring, not my prom dress.”
Early ouster
The NJCAA decided July 13 to cancel all fall sports, moving them to a spring start.
What Connors athletic director Bill Muse doesn’t understand was the early jump at a decision to alter a sport that still is four months from its usual opening game. Not only that but they’re still allowed as many as five opponent scrimmages over the course of 60 consecutive calendar days for fall practice.
“I thought the whole idea was not playing until January,” Muse said. “I don’t think it really makes sense to have scrimmages and not games with fans. The number of fans you draw wouldn’t impact JUCO athletics like it would major colleges, yet we’re the first ones to jump out and make these kinds of sweeping changes.”
In the MIAA, Northeastern State saw football canceled, in effect, for the fall, although some schools put together a short schedule of contests. NSU wasn’t one of those. The RiverHawks have one game scheduled in the spring at Tarleton State, a March 29 road game.
July 30: Sitting it out
The Cherokee Nation in response to COVID-19 has withdrawn Sequoyah High School and underclasses from fall sports athletic competition for the first nine weeks of the school year. That extension became the entire fall, putting even basketball and the rest of the sports year in doubt.
“We may be the first school to cancel athletic activities the first nine weeks, but we do think other schools will also consider it and make tough decisions, and we hope they make decisions based on safety and the good of everyone,” Cherokee Nation Chief of Staff Todd Enlow said.
That didn’t happen. The OSSAA continued to push on for fall sports.
The competition begins again
And just as it did in early August an indication of what would happen occurred as an Oktaha baseball and softball player tested positive, meaning that Oktaha fall baseball and fastpitch was shut down until Aug. 20. Both had openers and other games postponed or canceled.
Football fade routes
The number of cancelled games were spotty but consistent with each week of the regular season.
Very few like Wagoner never had a football game canceled. Gore didn’t start until week 3. Hilldale and Fort Gibson both played a full schedule but not before switching non-conference opponents within days before the game.
In late October, Muskogee athletic director Jason Parker told the Phoenix that due to increased COVID-19 numbers and consequently contact tracing, “we are done for the rest of the regular season, and will make a decision on the postseason at a later time.”
“We had more COVID cases in the school today so we’ve got a number of football players who are out on contact tracing,” he said. “We don’t have an exorbitant number in football who have tested positive, but the contact tracing numbers are significant enough that we cannot field a team.”
The Roughers did return to play Midwest City after three down weeks, and lost. Haskell never made it to the postseason, ending play in October and opting out of the postseason.
But the postseason made it to the finish line. Wagoner earned its fifth state title since 2011.
Start of basketball
The 41st Bedouin Shrine Classic basketball tournament was one of a number of tournaments that were altered or canceled outright.
“Due to the pandemic the imperial council of the Shrine does not want us to have (the) tournament this January,” said tournament director Keith Olmstead in a statement in mid-November.
Nearly every high school basketball team saw at least one game shut down in the first month. Hilldale was the last to start, going against Fort Gibson boys Dec. 18 and the girls on Dec. 19 against Tulsa Memorial.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.